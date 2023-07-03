More
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington, D.C. area

Storm clouds moving in over Westover (staff photo by Jay Westcott)

Arlington and the D.C. area are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Monday afternoon and evening.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

From the National Weather Service: “A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm. Scattered severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible through this evening. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There is also an isolated threat for flash flooding during this time.”

 

