Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington, D.C. area

Arlington and the D.C. area are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Monday afternoon and evening.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

From the National Weather Service: “A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm. Scattered severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible through this evening. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There is also an isolated threat for flash flooding during this time.”

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm for all locations along & east of I-81. Wind & hail are the primary threats along with an isolated tornado. Mariners on the bay & tidal Potomac beware as these storms push east over the next 2-4 hours. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/KrBoEfwLj0 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 3, 2023

Traveling today ahead of #July4th? Severe #storms are possible this PM, especially along/east of I-95. Pls monitor the forecast. If strong storms develop, report downed trees/wires in the road to https://t.co/12wxgee8pi or 1-800-FOR-ROAD. pic.twitter.com/HUMmYsHKHf — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 3, 2023