ACFD responds to townhouse fire in East Falls Church, fireworks-sparked blaze at apartment building

A townhouse in the East Falls Church neighborhood was badly damaged by a fire last night.
The fire broke out in a middle-of-the-row townhouse on the 6500 block of Washington Blvd around 11:30 p.m. on July 4. A large fire department response to the blaze blocked traffic near the intersection of Washington Blvd and N. Sycamore Street, one block from the Metro station.
Arriving firefighters reported encountering heavy fire coming from the home’s garage and extending up to the upper floors.
While the bulk of the flames were extinguished relatively quickly, firefighters were kept busy for more than an hour, searching for hotspots and ventilating the structure, according to scanner traffic.
This morning, Arlington County fire investigators could be seen searching through the charred remains of the garage.
Early this morning, firefighters also responded to a fire at the Frederick at Courthouse apartment building, at 2230 Fairfax Drive, shortly after 1 a.m.
Initial reports suggest that fireworks disposed of in the trash chute caused a fire that filled a portion of the building with smoke and set off sprinklers, dousing the flames but also causing water damage in numerous apartments.
Recent Stories
Small Business focus spotlights Emmanuela Cosmetics, an Arlington-based skincare brand empowering women to embrace their natural beauty.
An independent candidate for the Arlington School Board is bowing out of the race. On Monday, four months ahead of the general election in November, James “Vell” Rives announced in…
Missed the fireworks on the National Mall last night? Or just want to relive the Fourth of July grandeur? ARLnow staff photographer Jay Westcott brought his cameras to the Marine…
Local Pickleball Saga in NYT — “Arlington’s pickleball drama made the front page of the New York Times.” [Twitter, New York Times] Arrest for Assaulting Police — “1200 block of S….
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers