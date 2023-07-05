JUST IN: Flash Flood Warning issued for Arlington

A slow-moving thunderstorm is hovering over northern and western portions of Arlington, prompting a Flash Flood Warning.
The storm is dropping copious amounts of rain, which could cause streams to overtop their banks and basements to flood. The warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.
The Falls Church area is getting hit particularly hard by the downpour.
More from the National Weather Service:
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for… Western Arlington County in northern Virginia… Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia… The Northwestern City of Alexandria in northern Virginia… The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia… The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia…
* Until 630 PM EDT.
* At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Fairfax, Falls Church and Arlington until 6:30pm.
⚠️ Do not cross flooded roads
👀 Watch for areas of high water
💡 Lights on with wipers
Report flooded roads or downed trees to https://t.co/12wxgee8pi or 1-800-FOR-ROAD. https://t.co/mq7edyCf95
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 5, 2023
Radar loop: 330 pm…Very heavy rainfall continues slow across the DC and Baltimore metros! Some areas may see a quick inch or two depending on your location. If you encounter high water on the road, Turn Around Don’t Drown. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/oyNhgn1QFO
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 5, 2023
Radar is already showing that 2+ inches of rain has fallen across areas just to the outside of Falls Church.
Flooding is likely ongoing so please make sure to not drive though any flooded roadways. #vawx pic.twitter.com/fmqqVAHUU9
— Washingtonian Weather Geeks (@WashingtonianWx) July 5, 2023
Recent Stories
Looking for a reliable childcare in Arlington? LadyBug Academy — a full-day preschool and daycare opened its new facility at 2500 Wilson Blvd, Suite 100B in Arlington! LadyBug Academy still…
The Ballston Business Improvement District says it is focused on driving in-person work and adding residents to the neighborhood.
Small Business focus spotlights Emmanuela Cosmetics, an Arlington-based skincare brand empowering women to embrace their natural beauty.
A townhouse in the East Falls Church neighborhood was badly damaged by a fire last night.
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our