JUST IN: Flash Flood Warning issued for Arlington

Flash Flood Warning on 7/5/23

A slow-moving thunderstorm is hovering over northern and western portions of Arlington, prompting a Flash Flood Warning.

The storm is dropping copious amounts of rain, which could cause streams to overtop their banks and basements to flood. The warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

The Falls Church area is getting hit particularly hard by the downpour.

More from the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for… Western Arlington County in northern Virginia… Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia… The Northwestern City of Alexandria in northern Virginia… The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia… The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia…

* Until 630 PM EDT.

* At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

