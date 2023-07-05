JUST IN: Flash Flood Warning issued for Arlington

A slow-moving thunderstorm is hovering over northern and western portions of Arlington, prompting a Flash Flood Warning.

The storm is dropping copious amounts of rain, which could cause streams to overtop their banks and basements to flood. The warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

The Falls Church area is getting hit particularly hard by the downpour.

More from the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… Western Arlington County in northern Virginia… Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia… The Northwestern City of Alexandria in northern Virginia… The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia… The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia… * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Fairfax, Falls Church and Arlington until 6:30pm. ⚠️ Do not cross flooded roads

👀 Watch for areas of high water

💡 Lights on with wipers Report flooded roads or downed trees to https://t.co/12wxgee8pi or 1-800-FOR-ROAD. https://t.co/mq7edyCf95 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 5, 2023

Radar loop: 330 pm…Very heavy rainfall continues slow across the DC and Baltimore metros! Some areas may see a quick inch or two depending on your location. If you encounter high water on the road, Turn Around Don’t Drown. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/oyNhgn1QFO — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 5, 2023