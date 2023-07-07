RSVP: Graduate Certificate Virtual Information Session July 11

Build your resume and career knowledge with a graduate certificate!

A graduate certificate from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in Arlington, can help you stay competitive in the job market by gaining specialized education and professional development.

Each of the Schar School’s 11 certificate programs include five courses for a total of 15 credits. If you decide to pursue a master’s degree, you can apply these credits. And it’s not too late to apply for the fall semester! The Arlington-based Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University is still accepting applications for graduate certificate and master’s programs on a rolling, space-available basis for domestic applicants.

Join our Director of Admissions and Director of Career Services to learn more about the graduate certificates at the Schar School, application process, and how a graduate certificate could help you achieve your personal and professional goals.

Graduate Certificate Virtual Information Session

Tuesday, July 11, Noon to 1 p.m. Eastern

Virtual event

Classes are available in-person in Arlington or online. Part-time and full-time study is available, and students typically complete the certificate in one to one-and-a-half years.

To learn more about graduate programs at the Schar School, visit our website or fill out our inquiry form.