RSVP: Graduate Certificate Virtual Information Session July 11

Build your resume and career knowledge with a graduate certificate!
A graduate certificate from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in Arlington, can help you stay competitive in the job market by gaining specialized education and professional development.
Each of the Schar School’s 11 certificate programs include five courses for a total of 15 credits. If you decide to pursue a master’s degree, you can apply these credits. And it’s not too late to apply for the fall semester! The Arlington-based Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University is still accepting applications for graduate certificate and master’s programs on a rolling, space-available basis for domestic applicants.
Join our Director of Admissions and Director of Career Services to learn more about the graduate certificates at the Schar School, application process, and how a graduate certificate could help you achieve your personal and professional goals.
Graduate Certificate Virtual Information Session
Tuesday, July 11, Noon to 1 p.m. Eastern
Virtual event
Classes are available in-person in Arlington or online. Part-time and full-time study is available, and students typically complete the certificate in one to one-and-a-half years.
To learn more about graduate programs at the Schar School, visit our website or fill out our inquiry form.
Recent Stories
A swift water rescue is underway in the Pentagon City area. Initial reports suggest that three cars are stranded in high water along S. Joyce Street between Army Navy Drive…
Update at 1 p.m. — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for a large portion of Arlington. A near-stationary storm is inundating south and central parts of the county,…
Today is the kickoff of BlerDCon, an annual convention in Crystal City celebrating diversity in sci-fi and fantasy fandom.
When Hon. Judith Wheat became Chief Judge of the Arlington County Circuit Court last week, she made history on two fronts. She is the first woman Chief Judge the Circuit…
Feeling ‘Stuck’? Wondering ‘What’s Next?’ Is it strange not having school to return to after the Summer?
Kelly Charwat specializes in therapy for young adults in their 20’s. She uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and experience as a Career Coach at George Washington University to help her clients navigate everything from their professional life to their personal life with warmth, humor and understanding.
Kelly is a huge local sports fan, so much so that she worked for 6 years for the Washington Nationals in program management. She and her husband have a beautiful dog, Sunny, and love checking out local wineries and traveling.
Like to see what it would be like to work with Kelly? She’s profiled on our website: www.sarahmoorelpc.com and offers free consultations for new clients.
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our