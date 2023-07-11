ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 11, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 11, 2023.
- 9:30 am: This Amazon Prime Day, save on merch that shows your Arlington pride | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington-connected restaurant owners capture RAMMY Awards | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Restaurant owner is ‘very frustrated’ with the process to transform historic Green Valley Pharmacy | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Ballston Holiday Inn redevelopment proposal reaches Arlington County Board | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Arlington could buy a property within what was once a secluded Black settlement for 100 years | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.”
– Dalai Lama
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
A secluded wooded area south of Pimmit Run in North Arlington with a little-known history is up for sale and Arlington County could become the buyer. The county is considering…
Summer is here and perhaps you’ve noticed the shining sun and all it has to offer! Solar energy is a renewable energy source and an alternative to fossil fuels. Homeowners…
A proposal to build new apartments on the western edge of Ballston are nearing the finish line.
Ask Eli takes a look at how single-family homes performed during the first half of the year.
Located inside Salon Lofts – Waycroft Ballston. 4500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, Virginia 22203, Loft #6.
I am a licensed Master Barber and Cosmetologist with 16 years experience. I enjoyed 10 of those years as the Barber Manager at Wise Owl Club in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, DC. I am happy to be back in Virginia doing what I love. I provide quality haircuts, beard trims, and straight razor shaves on all hair textures. I am known for my attention to detail.
The best haircut is the one that makes you feel and look good…..
mPowered is an approved Virginia Learning Grant Vendor! Sign up now for tutoring sessions with one of our certified teachers!
Content areas include reading, writing, math, science, the Orton-Gillingham reading approach, and executive function coaching! All sessions are in a one-to-one virtual environment in 30 or 50-minute increments.
Our certified general and special education teachers design and deliver multisensory, interactive instruction to meet the needs of learners.Please visit our website for more information and to schedule your complimentary consultation today!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our