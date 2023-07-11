Job of the Day: Travel Baseball Coach

Arlington Travel Baseball (ATB) is a 501(c)3 non-profit youth baseball organization that provides an opportunity for players ages 9-14U to acquire superior skills through higher levels of competition.

ATB is seeking head and assistant coaches who have a passion for the game and want to join a “winning” team. Ideally, we are in search of former college baseball players who want to teach the game they grew up playing.

Coaches will be compensated a competitive wage and required to pass a background check. Coaching experience is a plus but not required and training is available as needed. Coaches will report to the Director of Player Development, who will set team goals and assist with practice plans and specific skills development.

Typical responsibilities include:

Manage the day-to-day field activities of the team. Teaching relevant skills, tactics and techniques.

Arrive on time and have a practice plan for each practice.

Lead the team at all regular season, playoff and tournament games.

Coach in a positive manner (Coaches will have coach of conduct form).

Communicate with Team General Manager with administrative needs of team.

Prepare the players for the physical and mental challenges of competitive baseball.

Identify player strengths and weaknesses and provide progress reports at end of summer season.

If you’re interested or know someone who might be please contact us at [email protected] or call 703-679-7756.

Job details

Position: Youth Travel Baseball Coach

Type: Part time

Contact: [email protected]