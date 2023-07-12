Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of July 10, there are 132 detached homes, 16 townhouses and 140 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 15 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
- 1031 23rd Street S., 22202 — NOW: $1,899,500 (Reduced $51,000 on 7/6)
- 1609 N. Jackson Street, 22201 — NOW: $1,795,000 (Reduced $80,000 on 7/5)
- 1615 N. Queen Street #502, 22209 — NOW: $1,255,000 (Reduced $20,000 on 7/7)
- 842 S. Monroe Street, 22204 — NOW: $1,224,000 (Reduced $25,000 on 7/5)
- 5205 6th Place S., 22204 — NOW: $869,999 (Reduced $30,000 on 7/8)
- 4141 N. Henderson Road #318, 22203 — NOW: $578,800 (Reduced $20,000 on 7/6)
- 1401 N. Rhodes Street #203, 22209 — NOW: $405,000 (Reduced $13,000 on 7/8)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
