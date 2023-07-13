Get your tickets today for Red, White and Brews!

Wear your most patriotic outfit pieces and enjoy BBQ, beer tastings, tailgating and more at the best celebration of the season!

Join DC Polo Society, DC Fray // District Fray and Congressional Polo Club for Red, White + Brews this Sunday, July 16 as part of our sun-soaked, Sunday polo series where tradition and modern fun collide.

Daycation to the countryside for polo, yard games, signature cocktails, food trucks and themed activities. Friends, families and (leashed) dogs are welcome.

Thank you to this year’s sponsors: MONKO, Ghostburger and Fresca Mixed.

