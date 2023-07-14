JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portion of Arlington

Updated at 6:35 p.m. — The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended to southern portions of the county.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Reagan National Airport VA and Landover MD until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iQQU9OrA6d — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 14, 2023

Earlier: A northern section of Arlington may get brushed by an intense thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Arlington as a storm approaches from the northwest.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA and Silver Spring MD until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/QHeXMWz9KR — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 14, 2023

More from the National Weather Service: