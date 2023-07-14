JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portion of Arlington

Updated at 6:35 p.m. — The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended to southern portions of the county.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Reagan National Airport VA and Landover MD until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iQQU9OrA6d
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 14, 2023
Earlier: A northern section of Arlington may get brushed by an intense thunderstorm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Arlington as a storm approaches from the northwest.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA and Silver Spring MD until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/QHeXMWz9KR
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 14, 2023
More from the National Weather Service:
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC
538 PM EDT FRI JUL 14 2023
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A
* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING […]
* UNTIL 630 PM EDT.
* AT 538 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER AMERICAN LEGION BRIDGE, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH.
HAZARD…60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.
SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.
IMPACT…DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES.
* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE… ARLINGTON, ROCKVILLE, BETHESDA, BOWIE, OLNEY, COLLEGE PARK, GREENBELT, LANGLEY PARK, BELTSVILLE, FORESTVILLE, FALLS CHURCH, LARGO, CORAL HILLS, BLADENSBURG, PIMMIT HILLS, MCLEAN, FEDEX FIELD, FORT TOTTEN, ROSSLYN AND UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.
LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE’S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.
TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.
