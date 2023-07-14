The advent of veterinary urgent care hospitals

One of the newest trends in the veterinary field has been that of urgent care services and stand-alone facilities.
Dr. Gloor and Dr. Ungerer are pleased to announce the Urgent Animal Care of Arlington — providing urgent care veterinary services to the Arlington and surrounding areas. This has been a long-term goal of Dr. Gloor and Dr. Ungerer and we are excited to see it finally come to fruition!
While general practitioner veterinarians are typically well equipped to handle the full range of veterinary care, from new puppy visits up through the various illnesses, injuries, and chronic diseases that may come with time and into the geriatric years, in addition to the more urgent or emergent cases that may come up unexpectedly — such as acute lamenesses, urinary tract infections, bee stings, dietary indiscretion, coughing, just to name a few — the pandemic pet boom has forced a change on this workflow.
Prior to 2020, many practices had sufficient same-day appointment availability to accommodate urgent visits, and relied on local emergency hospitals as primarily as a back-up. However, with the increase in pet ownership over the course of the pandemic, as well as changes in the work force, both general practitioners and emergency hospitals became increasingly busy; in fact, it is not an infrequent occurrence that emergency hospitals may temporarily close when they are at capacity, and it can take days to even weeks to get in with a pet’s primary veterinarian for routine visits or follow-up on chronic issues.
This is difficult for all parties — pet parents, family veterinarians, and the emergency hospitals as well — as we all have the same goal of getting prompt care for our much loved patients and pets!
General practices have worked to find creative ways to account for these unpredictable visits — for example, at Clarendon Animal Care we keep a set number of appointment spaces strictly reserved for same-day/urgent care appointments; some hospitals have a dedicated doctor to handle urgent care cases, or will “work-in” urgent care cases between scheduled appointments.
In the past couple of years, stand-alone veterinary urgent care practices have begun to spring up to help bridge this gap between general practices and emergency care. Similar to urgent care facilities on the human medicine side, veterinary urgent care hospitals are equipped to handle the urgent but non-emergency situations that may come up during times when a pet’s primary veterinarian is unavailable or closed, or if a pet does not yet have an established relationship with a family veterinarian.
While by no means an all-inclusive list, the following are some examples of situations that are appropriate for an urgent care visit:
- Ear infections
- Skin issues — lacerations, scrapes, irritation, infection, severe itchiness
- Acute onset of limping or lameness
- Diarrhea and vomiting
- Coughing
Some examples of situations that may not be appropriate for an urgent care visit, but rather a 24-hour emergency hospital, include:
- Severe trauma (hit-by-car, fall from high height)
- Severe seizures
- Labored breathing
- Protracted vomiting for more than 24 hours
- Extreme lethargy
Most urgent care facilities are not equipped to hospitalize patients or to perform surgery so would refer more complicated and involved cases to an emergency or specialty hospital. They also are typically not able to provide wellness services such as vaccinations (aside from Rabies vaccines in the case of bite wounds), medication refills, behavior consultations, or nutrition consultations.
In many cases, an urgent care facility will not have access to a pet’s previous medical history or vaccination status, so it’s especially helpful if pet parents have access to up-to-date vaccine information, as well as a list of chronic or historic problems and current medications the pet is taking.
It’s important to note that veterinary urgent care hospitals are not a substitute for having a relationship with a primary or family veterinarian — a primary veterinarian focuses not only on wellness care and management of chronic conditions, but assimilates all of a patient’s history together to provide a comprehensive treatment plan.
Recent Stories
A long-planned-for second entrance to the Crystal City Metro station is set to hit a milestone during the Arlington County Board meeting tomorrow. The Board on Saturday is set to…
A climate change protest temporarily shut down a Rosslyn bank this morning. The relatively small demonstration drew a handful of older protests and a few of grad-school age to the…
The empty Silver Diner in Clarendon may remain standing for a little longer while redevelopment plans for the site wrap up. The former restaurant at 3200 Wilson Blvd closed in…
Missing Middle Lawsuit Trial Delayed — “Arlington Circuit Court’s schedule to hear arguments in the lawsuit by 10 Arlington homeowners challenging the residential rezoning that took effect July 1 was…
Summer is in full swing at Art House 7, and we’re excited to announce our incredible new lineup of August classes, workshops, camps, and more!
Starting August 7, join our four-week ceramics classes. Discover the joy of pottery throwing in our wheel classes and unleash your imagination with our sculpture classes. Experienced ceramicists and students can explore individually at our ceramics Open Studios on July 14, 21, and 28.
New Ceramic Sculpture camps are available for aspiring sculptors aged 12-17 during weeks 7 and 8. There’s also a three-day camp from August 23-25 for 10-12-year-olds! There are still limited spaces for our themed summer camps in weeks 5, 6, and 7.
Embark on creative adventures with our all-new Art Club! Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from August 8-22 for different age groups from K-6th grade.
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our