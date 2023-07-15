Nighttime storm potential prompts Flood Watch

The possibility of a succession of storms tonight packing heavy rain has prompted a Flood Watch from the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 4 a.m. for Arlington, the District and much of the Washington region. Forecasters say flash flooding may occur during prolonged downpours.

More from NWS:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. […] * WHEN…Until 4 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– A seasonably moist airmass with ample moisture content ahead of an approaching frontal boundary will result in numerous showers and thunderstorms. These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall with totals on the order of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts where thunderstorms may train. These totals may result in flash flooding, particularly in urban areas and those that have observed recent heavy rainfall.