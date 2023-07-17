Morning Notes

Wild Saturday Night in Buckingham — From Dave Statter: “Glebe & Pershing a little wild tonight. @ArlingtonVaPD
handling a fight with 1 or 2 injured. A backup officer on foot was hit by a vehicle. Not hurt. Driver was stopped at Rt 50 & detained.” [Twitter]
Clarendon Fitness Center Opening — “Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, today opened a one-of-a-kind athletic country club in Arlington, Virginia. The development also is home to Life Time Work, the Company’s premium coworking destination, which will open July 17. Combined, the new destination makes Life Time a main anchor at The Crossing Clarendon.” [PR Newswire]
More on Broyhill Brouhaha — “Another close-by neighbor, Vivian Kallen, tied it to the broader Missing Middle debate, calling the new development ‘sad, and hard to understand–it breaks my heart.’ She’s lived since the 1950s in an Arlington ‘that has always been a community that values beauty, nature, and trees, while decisions were made by called The Arlington Way,’ she said. ‘I think it’s gone from being a community to being a piece of real estate.'” [Falls Church News-Press]
Soccer Squad in Nat’l Championship — From Arlington Soccer: “We going to the ship! Congrats to 06 Boys Red on advancing to the national championship game of the ECNL Boys Regional League Finals! They will play Solar SC (Texas) in the final at 11:15 a.m. (EST) on Monday. Congrats fellas and good luck!” [Twitter]
Man Arrested for Loaded Gun at DCA — “A California man was arrested by police on Thursday after he was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. The man’s 9mm handgun was loaded with 17 bullets, including one in the chamber, TSA said.” [Patch]
ACFD Recognized for Critical Care — “The Arlington County Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack and stroke.” [Arlington County]
RIP Terry Serie — “Arlington civic leader Terrence ‘Terry’ Serie, who served on the Planning Commission and was active in a number of other roles, died July 8 after an extended battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Series and his partner, the late Deputy County Commissioner of Revenue Ann Bisson, were something of a civic power couple, each having played active roles in the community.” [Gazette Leader]
No School Sales Tax Holiday — “Thousands of Virginia families on the lower income spectrum can no longer count on the three-day sales tax holiday — usually starting on the first Friday in August of every year — that they’ve come to depend on since 2006, when the General Assembly passed a landmark law waiving Virginia’s 5.3% sales tax and any local taxes on back-to-school supplies, clothes and shoes. ” [Cardinal News]
More Photos of Friday’s Rainbows — “You rarely get this level of intensity of color at BOTH tips of a #rainbow. Especially the “Indigo/Violet” part of the ROYGBIV. Looking at #DC from #Ballston.” [Twitter, Twitter, Twitter]
It’s Monday — Sunny with a high temperature around 92 during the day. The wind will be coming from the northwest at around 6 mph, shifting to southwest in the afternoon. In the evening, expect a slight possibility of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, with about a 20% chance of rainfall. The night will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop to approximately 72. [Weather.gov]
