Owners of razed Broyhill estate seek new owner-developer for site, touting up to 36 Missing Middle units

In a new twist, the now-razed Broyhill estate in the Donaldson Run neighborhood is again on the market, billed as a development opportunity for anywhere between six and 36 homes.
Less than a year after its last sale, for $2.55 million, the estate near the Washington Golf and Country Club is once more on the market — this time as a 1.43-acre vacant lot, coming in at a cool $10 million asking price.
The agent, Leesburg-based Serafin Real Estate, says in a listing it “is pleased to present what is perhaps the single largest land offering to come available in Northern Virginia’s most desirable North Arlington (22207) within the last two decades.”
A brochure notes this property is ready for “streamline development” with up to six single-family residences — the way of the Febrey-Lothrop estate — or up to 36 Expanded Housing Option housing units, across two parcels, 11,145 square feet and 51,062 square feet in size.
Neither the agent nor the owners responded to a request for comment.
A video tour of the property at 2561 N. Vermont Street shows that construction fencing remains, as do some remnants of the former 10-bedroom home: brick steps, a wrought iron gate, and a small building corner.
It’s a far cry from the home husband-and-wife duo Mustaq Hamza and Amanda Maldonado told ARLnow they would build after buying the property earlier this year.
Shortly into demolition, they were fending off at least one vigilante preservationist who nicked pieces of the home on his way out. They also had had sharp words for neighbors they said alleged the duo would take advantage of the freshly-passed Missing Middle zoning code updates.
“They don’t believe two minorities can buy a lot for $2.5 million and build another single family house,” Maldonado said at the time. “They believe we’re going to flip it and build a bunch of condos.”
Donaldson Run Civic Association President Bill Richardson says a lingering concern for neighbors is how much of the property will be covered with an impervious surface, with elements such as a house or a driveway.
“Members are very concerned about that, generally, and as it relates to this property,” he said. “It applies whether it’s [developed with] single-family or Missing Middle… Nobody really knows. it’s being marketed for either purpose.”
One of the ideas that came out of the Missing Middle conversation was to further regulate lot coverage, as many residents were frustrated with existing standards that allow more trees to be torn out for construction of large homes, either of the single-family variety or otherwise.
This is in part because fewer mature trees, combined with more impervious surfaces, can exacerbate flooding during rain storms, Richardson says.
Arlington County Urban Forest Manager Vincent Verweij says a permit stated 43 trees were to be removed and 59 trees were saved on the property. Some of the trees removed were “stressed,” hollow or decayed, according to records he shared.
“If the project followed the permit, this should be the final number,” he said, noting he would not be able to confirm the final total by deadline. “I do not have any notes from our inspector that there were any discrepancies.”
Richardson says he wants the county to escalate a lot coverage study. Arlington County Board members urged staff to get started on this as soon as they could, though planning staff have several studies on the calendar for the next year.
“One doesn’t know what the future use is going to be,” Richardson said, urging the county to accelerate the process. “It’s basically fiddling while Rome burns.”
Recent Stories
Children’s National, ranked as the fifth best children’s hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, and is the only hospital in the area nationally ranked in all…
The Arlington County Board is considering a new measure to increase pedestrian safety in crosswalks.
This article was written by Sindy Yeh, Senior Business Ambassador for Arlington Economic Development. Due to its convenient location on the east coast and proximity to the nation’s capital, Arlington is…
Astro Beer Hall is aiming to finally debut its donut robot next month. The long-planned, two-level bar and coffee shop in Shirlington is hoping to open sometime in August, a…
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
Tired of working out indoors?
Get outside with Arlington Sports Conditioning (ASC), Arlington’s #1 outdoor workout program and community.
ASC has helped thousands of people burn fat, build lean muscle, and get faster, stronger, and fitter. Here are three ways ASC is different:
(1) ASC brings the gym outdoors.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our