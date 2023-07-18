Clarendon barbecue spot Smokecraft gets to keep its live entertainment permit

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue will be able to keep its live entertainment permit after all.
The Arlington County Board approved a 10-month permit for the restaurant at 1051 N. Highland Street in Clarendon this Saturday.
For the last two months, the permit was renewed on a monthly basis while the county and the restaurant went back and forth on policies that would comply with the Arlington Restaurant Initiative, a program that intends to make participating alcohol-serving restaurants safer. Compliance is required for Clarendon restaurants and bars to maintain a live entertainment permit.
Smokecraft had initially balked at some of these requirements because, “per guidance received from their lawyers and insurance agents, the applicant believed that these written policies posed a liability threat to their establishment,” the county said in a report.
“We are a safe establishment. We have been a safe establishment. We continue to plan to do so. Adopting these specific written policies isn’t going to change our commitment,” owner and pitmaster Andrew Darneille told the Board last month.
Since then, however, the county says it has received and accepted written policies and procedures that bring Smokecraft into compliance with ARI.
Recent Stories
Discover how the condo market performed during the first half of the year including supply, average cost and more.
A new Z-Burger started serving late last week in Crystal City. The local burger franchise has opened a new location at 509 23rd Street S., next to Royal Pawn and…
Get ready for some loud roars overhead tomorrow. A pair of military flyovers are planned Wednesday morning and later that night, according to AlertDC. The first appears to be a…
The Amazon Fresh store in Crystal City is closed, though the company says the closure is temporary. ARLnow first received a tip about the closure on Saturday. Subsequent tips fretted…
Summer is in full swing at Art House 7, and we’re excited to announce our incredible new lineup of August classes, workshops, camps, and more!
Starting August 7, join our four-week ceramics classes. Discover the joy of pottery throwing in our wheel classes and unleash your imagination with our sculpture classes. Experienced ceramicists and students can explore individually at our ceramics Open Studios on July 14, 21, and 28.
New Ceramic Sculpture camps are available for aspiring sculptors aged 12-17 during weeks 7 and 8. There’s also a three-day camp from August 23-25 for 10-12-year-olds! There are still limited spaces for our themed summer camps in weeks 5, 6, and 7.
Embark on creative adventures with our all-new Art Club! Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from August 8-22 for different age groups from K-6th grade.
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🌟 Calling all adventurous hearts! 🌟
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection as we present Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
📅 Mark your calendars for July 28th, from 6-9 pm, because
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings