JUST IN: Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Metro station

A 29-year-old D.C. man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman inside the Courthouse Metro station last night.

Police responded to the Metro station shortly after 10:45 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported a man touching a woman inappropriately. The first arriving officer told dispatch that the man and the woman were actively having sex at the base of the Metro station’s escalators.

Both the suspect and the victim started to walk away, according to Arlington County police, but were stopped by officers for questioning. That led to the sexual assault charge.

More, below, from an ACPD press release.