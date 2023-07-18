Spotlight on the newest Goodwin Living Senior Community

Welcome to The View Alexandria by Goodwin LivingTM, where people age 62 and over enjoy senior living at its best.

Conveniently located in the West End of Alexandria, The View Alexandria is the newest community to join the Goodwin Living family. Nonprofit and faith-based, Goodwin Living has been uplifting the lives of older adults since 1967.

Location Is Everything

Nestled in the hills overlooking Washington, D.C., on a beautiful seven-acre campus, The View Alexandria has breathtaking views of the city from its top floors and offers special excursions to the city’s many attractions. This mission-driven community offers a value-priced rental contract for independent living, assisted living and future long-term care, if needed — all conveniently located on one campus.

Campus Highlights

The campus of The View Alexandria has abundant amenities and community spaces to enjoy. Residents can stroll along walking paths through the gardens, enjoy restaurant-style dining, pick out a favorite book in the library, work out in the fitness room, express themselves in the creative arts center or simply relax in the privacy of their own comfortable home. From well-appointed studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, there are options to fit every lifestyle and budget.

Best of all are the welcoming neighbors who quickly become friends. As one resident said, “What I like about The View Alexandria is that it is large enough to have so many activities, yet small enough that you really get to know people.”

Right now, you can take advantage of limited-time move-in specials. Learn more at 703.382.1469 or TheViewAlexandria.org.