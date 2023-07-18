Vehicle flips in morning crash near Ballston

A crash ended in a vehicle overturned this morning near Ballston.
The wreck happened in the Buckingham neighborhood, on N. Henderson Road near the intersection with 4th Road N., around 7:15 a.m. That’s about a block from Barrett Elementary School.
It’s unclear what led to the crash, but the vehicle — a small Honda SUV — ended up on its roof in the middle of Henderson Road, blocking it for a period of time.
According to initial reports, the driver — who was the only occupant — was able to self-extricate from the flipped vehicle and was subsequently evaluated by medics for a possible head injury.
Traffic safety has been a recurring theme in this area over the past few months. The nearby intersection of N. George Mason Drive and N. Park Drive has been flagged as hazardous, set for safety improvements. Meanwhile, another nearby intersection where a mother pushing a stroller was struck by a driver, has received new stop signs and enforcement. And, earlier this month, a vehicle overturned on N. George Mason Drive near 4th Street N.
This morning’s crash has since been cleared and the road reopened, but it delayed at least one ART bus route for about an hour.
Please be advised that ART Route 72 has detour, at N. Glebe rd. and Henderson Road due to Police Activity. Thank you for your understanding.
— ART Alert (@ART_Alert) July 18, 2023
