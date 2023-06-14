Pedestrian crash near Ballston prompts a stop sign and temporary police presence

On a Thursday morning two weeks ago, there was a notable police presence at the intersection of N. Vermont Street and N. Carlin Springs Road.
Officers were watching for people blowing through a new stop sign, which was added in late May at the site of a crash where a driver struck a mother pushing her baby in a stroller.
This is the latest update for the intersection, which has been an “ongoing” location for investigations due to the high number of crashes there, according to Dept. of Environmental Services spokeswoman Katie O’Brien.
Now, instead of two stop signs, the intersection has four.
“We made several improvements in early 2021 and have been monitoring the intersection,” O’Brien said. “Due to recent crashes and an updated safety analysis, we analyzed the intersection for an all-way stop and found that it met the conditions. The signs were installed end of May and we are continuing to monitor the intersection.”
Previous improvements included installing “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” signs on the existing stop signs and installing additional “Stop for Pedestrians in Crosswalk” neon warning flags and upgraded existing pedestrian warning signs, DES spokesman Peter Golkin said.
Everything, basically, but adding new stop signs.
Now, with the new all-way stop in place, DES is working with the Arlington County Police Department to educate drivers about the traffic change, she said.
“This includes in-person education from officers and variable messaging signage,” she said.
In the relatively short time that ARLnow was out there two weeks ago, three or four drivers who blew the stop sign were pulled over. Now two weeks into June, the variable messaging sign boards alerting drivers to the change are still up.
As part of the county’s goal to end serious and fatal crashes by 2030, known as Vision Zero, this intersection has been investigated as both a “hot spot” and as part of the county’s “high-injury network,” two designations for places with high rates of crashes.
Meanwhile, ACPD has its own list of dicey intersections, collectively known as “Traffic Accident Reduction Program” or TARP intersections, to determine where to send officers and other resources.
These “are generally higher frequency crash locations where enforcement is determined to be useful in reducing overall crash volume,” says ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage.
Some of these crash-prone intersections have pedestrians crossing multiple wide traffic lanes, or roads that merge with highways, along faded crosswalks. In others, cars have to navigate atypical traffic patterns.
The police department’s list of crash-prone “TARP” intersection includes the following.
- Langston Blvd and Fort Myer Drive
- Langston Blvd and N. Lynn Street
- S. Four Mile Run Drive and S. George Mason Drive
- S. Hayes Street and 12th Street S.
- 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive
- Columbia Pike and S. George Mason Drive
- Army Navy Drive from S. Eads Street to S. Joyce Street
- N. Glebe Road and Wilson Blvd
- Arlington Blvd and N. Meade Street
- Washington Blvd and N. Glebe Road
- S. Glebe Road and I-395
- 8th Road S. and S. Frederick Street
- 2700 block of Richmond Hwy
Of the above, at least seven are also identified as crash “hotspots“– based on 2016-2020 data — by the county’s Vision Zero staff team. Overall the Vision Zero hotspot list contains 69 intersections, based on reaching a certain threshold of vehicle, bike and pedestrian crashes.
It is unclear why some intersections on the police list are not also on the county list.
Savage says the police department works with other county agencies and community members “to address areas of concern through a two-pronged approach of enforcement and education with the ultimate goal of voluntary compliance with traffic laws even when police are not present.”
Over the years, and as recently as last Saturday, the County Board has been approving safety improvement projects and decreased speed limits at some of the crash-prone intersections.
The second year of Vision Zero came to a close this spring. The county is still seeking public feedback on how the program is faring.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8875 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Arlington County, like the rest of us, is realizing $250,000 does not get you as far as it used to. With inflation, gone are the days that a construction contract…
A barbecue joint in Clarendon may have its occasional parties go up in smoke. Arlington County says Smokecraft Modern Barbecue at 1051 N. Highland Street could lose its live entertainment permit…
We could tell you how great CarCare To Go is. We could tell you about how they are transforming the way people care for their cars with free valet pick-up…
Camps are just the beginning of what’s in store at Art House 7 this summer. We’re thrilled to offer an array of exciting classes for both kids and adults!Rediscover your creativity with some of our AH7 favorites, such as drawing, hand-sewing, modern embroidery, and our popular 3-week Jump into Crochet classes. But that’s not all! We’ve added some fresh and exciting options to our summer class selection, guaranteed to spark your imagination.
To enhance your artistic journey, we have intensified some of our Ceramics: The Wheel classes to a full 3-hour duration. This extended time allows for more creativity and skill development in each class session. If you’re eager for a captivating twist, give Contemporary Still-Life Drawing & Painting a go. Or why not try an immersive outdoor painting adventure? We have a unique opportunity for you to bring your painting skills to life while learning and creating in the great outdoors with our Landscape Painting: Studio and Plein Air class!
We invite you to visit our website and explore our full Summer Session schedule, brimming with a diverse range of classes and camps. Classes and camps begin June 20th. Unleash your inner artist, broaden your horizons, and embark on a summer adventure like no other. Let’s make this a summer to remember at Art House 7!
🌿 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐥 🌿 Local business is the heart of a strong community, and at Emerald Massage Center, we’re proud to be a vital part of that heartbeat. Our passionate team of Licensed Massage Therapists is dedicated to providing you with a sanctuary of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal.
🌟 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 🌟
Our wide range of massage services includes Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, sports massage, hot stone, aromatherapy, and more — all tailored to your individual needs. Whether you’re seeking relief from stress, muscle tension, or chronic pain, our skilled therapists will help you achieve total wellness.
🏆 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🏆
Loopalooza at The Crossing Clarendon
The Crossing Clarendon presents Loopalooza! – a free event featuring a vibrant mix of bites, sites, and interactive experiences on Saturday, June 17th from 12-5 PM.
Loopalooza! brings together an incredible array of local makers and vendors, music, food trucks,
Silver and Brass Restoration Services – Polishing, Plating, Repair
Do you have an heirloom that is blackened with years of tarnish, or in need of replating or repair?
Let the experts restore your tarnished worn and broken heirlooms, tea sets, flatware, trays, candelabras, hollowware, tortoise shell combs, boar brushes,