ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 19, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 19, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Arlington reigns supreme as nation’s fittest ‘city’ for sixth year in a row | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: An Arlington teen has been rowing for over 50 hours in an attempt to beat a world record | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: County Board gives green light to new outdoor dining regulations for restaurants | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington seeks $1.9 million federal grant to plant trees on school grounds and in less-leafy neighborhoods | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Water main break closes several Arlington County facilities | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: The Stress of Caring for a Child with a Disability
- 4:00 pm: Jazz @ Met
- 4:30 pm: MoCA on the Move at Met Park: Art Making Happy Hour
- 👉 5:30 pm: Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
- 7:00 pm: Rosslyn Live: Variety Show
⛈️ Thursday’s forecast
There’s a likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, starting from the afternoon with a 30% precipitation chance. Expect a mostly sunny day with temperatures peaking near 88 degrees, and light winds turning southward around 6mph. As the evening progresses, showers and potential thunderstorms are more likely to occur between 8pm and 2am, with a 70% chance of precipitation. The night will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures near 71 degrees and a southeast wind blowing at speeds of 5 to 8 mph. Rainfall may range from a quarter to half an inch. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Our greatest fear should not be of failure… but of succeeding at things in life that don’t really matter.”
– Francis Chan
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
The funding, if approved, would fund tree planting and maintenance work and invasive species removal.
Participate in Dark Star Park Day on August 1 and experience the alignment of the spheres and poles with the sun.
