Discover stylish Alexandria living at Towngate North’s Premier Showings Event

It’s time to experience the luxury and lifestyle of Towngate North like never before.

With the recent completion of the final condominium building in this stunning Old Town North community, you now have the chance to explore all Towngate North has to offer at our Premier Showings Event on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

When you schedule a Premier Showing appointment, you’ll get to discover firsthand the luxury of life in these stylish condominiums. Guided by one of our expert sales team members, you’ll spend your one-hour appointment touring multiple finished residences, taking a full community amenity tour and discussing options for getting you into your dream home. Additionally, those who attend a Premier Showing appointment have the opportunity to save up to $7,500 in closing costs.*

Request your appointment today at TowngateNorth.com/RSVP.

With Towngate North over 70% sold out, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to experience this incredible offering up close. Our boutique community includes two buildings making it easy to get to know your neighbors and make fast friends. Whether you’re inviting over family or hosting a neighborhood gathering, the community accommodates plenty of entertainment options. Gather for a game night in the on-site clubroom or host a cookout on the gorgeous rooftop terrace with scenic views of the Washington, D.C skyline. Get your blood pumping in the fitness studio or get down to work in the conference room.

These move-in ready homes have a range of floorplans from 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom layouts, so you’re sure to find a home that meets your needs. Whether you’re moving in with family or ready to enjoy your own space, your home will work perfectly with your lifestyle. But Towngate North is more than a home, it’s a community built for the lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of.

Located just steps from the Mount Vernon Trail, you’ll have quick access to plenty of outdoor recreation options. Wake up to a morning walk with the dog in the park or relax in the evening as you watch the sunset along the Potomac. However you spend your time, you know you’ll be surrounded by natural beauty. Your home will also be located just moments from Old Town Alexandria, where you’ll have access to plenty of shopping, dining and more. Enjoy a dinner out on the town or indulge in a day of shopping with friends.

And when you’re ready to travel a little farther, you’ll have direct access to G.W. Parkway and Metro. With all of this and more to uncover, you can see why you have to experience it yourself to understand all that Towngate North has to offer. So don’t miss the opportunity to schedule your Premier Showing appointment and get in the know on everything that awaits you in this incredible community.

Visit TowngateNorth.com/RSVP to request your showing today. *Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change without notice.