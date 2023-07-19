Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
As of July 17, there are 135 detached homes, 23 townhouses and 142 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 27 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
608 N. Vermont Street, 22203 — NOW: $2,399,000 (Reduced $76,000 on 7/13)
-
5449 20th Street N., 22205 — NOW: $1,599,000 (Reduced $71,000 on 7/12)
-
15 N. Highland Street, 22201 — NOW: $1,270,000 (Reduced $30,000 on 7/13)
-
3931 30th Street N., 22207 — NOW: $850,000 (Reduced $70,000 on 7/12)
-
1955 S. Kenmore Street, 22204 — NOW: $729,000 (Reduced $21,000 on 7/14)
-
851 N. Glebe Road #207, 22203 — NOW: $445,000 (Reduced $2,000 on 7/13)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
