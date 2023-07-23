NEW: Police investigating reported sexual assault and slashing in Crystal City

Arlington County police are investigating a possible sexual assault and slashing in Crystal City last night.

Police and medics were dispatched to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., for a report of a woman who was slashed with a box cutter and robbed of her phone. Later it was reported that she was also sexually assaulted.

One source tells ARLnow that the attack happened in an underground portion of Crystal City’s network of shops and tunnels. As of publication, ACPD has not responded to a request for additional information, sent around midnight.

If confirmed, this would be at least the second sexual assault in Arlington this week. On Monday night a man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Courthouse Metro station.