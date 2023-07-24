NEW: Man arrested for Crystal City sexual assault

A suspect is in custody in connection to the sexual assault of a woman in Crystal City’s underground shopping center.
The crime happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the victim “was walking in the Crystal City Shops when the male suspect approached, produced a box cutter, demanded money and stole her cell phone.”
“The suspect then took the victim to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her and struck her with the box cutter,” Arlington County police said.
Following an investigation, a 23-year-old man was arrested last night, ACPD said.
From a police press release:
The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is announcing charges have been obtained in the investigation into a July 22 sexual assault in Crystal City. Khalil Gray, 23, of No Fixed Address has been arrested and charged with Forcible Sodomy, Abduction with Intent to Defile, Malicious Wounding and Robbery. He’s being held in the Prince George’s Department of Corrections pending extradition to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Following the incident, detectives launched a thorough investigation which included canvassing for information, reviewing crime scene evidence, interviewing witnesses and following up on investigative leads. This information led to identifying Mr. Gray as a possible suspect. With investigative assistance by the Metro Transit Police Department, he was taken into custody in Maryland on the evening of July 23, 2023.
A man of the same name and age was arrested in Alexandria in October, charged with pointing a gun at his landlord. The man was later found not guilty on gun and assault charges, but convicted of violating a protective order and sentenced to one day in jail. It could not immediately be confirmed whether that Khalil Gray is the same one who was arrested for the sexual assault.
