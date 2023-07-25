Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Watch issued for Arlington and D.C.

(Updated at 12:50 p.m.) Arlington, D.C. and other parts of the region are now under both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch
The D.C. area is on the southern end of the Severe Thunderstorm Watch area, which runs up the East Coast and includes Philadelphia, New York City, and much of Connecticut. That watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
Strong storms packing frequent lightning, damaging hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are expected later this afternoon and into the evening.
Following the storm watch, NWS issued a Flood Watch for the region as well.
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE…Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Fairfax.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. Where multiple thunderstorms occur, rainfall totals on the order of one to three inches are possible in a short period of time.
– Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information
More from NWS, via Twitter:
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iPjmht5XYc
— NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 25, 2023
As the clouds this morning continue to erode, the focus will turn to the potential for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. Some storms could be severe and produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated flooding.
Have multiple methods to receive warnings! pic.twitter.com/C4J5azIQRH
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 25, 2023
Recent Stories
A string of BMW carjackings in the Crystal City area continued early this morning. The alleged crime happened around 3 a.m., near the intersection of S. Eads Street and 23rd…
Fans of the New York-based bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr can now enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at its offshoot in Crystal City.
Arlington didn’t start the ‘Missing Middle’ fire — localities across the country and around the world have been trying to figure out how to deal with rapidly rising housing costs….
Man Accidentally Shoots Self — “4100 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive. At approximately 7:01 a.m. on July 24, police were dispatched to the report of a shooting. Upon…
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to ask the Arlington community for nominations for the 2023 William T. Newman, Jr. Spirit of Community Award. The Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a tireless and unselfish commitment to improving the quality of life in Arlington. Award recipients exemplify above-and-beyond servant leadership and have made extraordinary and visionary contributions to the Arlington community. Multiple honorees may be recognized each year.
Award recipients have a history of serving Arlington in a variety of ways: whether it be the arts, social justice, philanthropy, education, volunteering, civic duties, or entrepreneurship. This year’s recipient will join an exemplary roster of past honorees including Dr. Michael Silverman, Portia Clark, Mark Riley, Lucy Bowen McCauley, Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr., Emma Violand-Sánchez, Joan Cooper, and the Honorable George D. Varoutsos, among many others.
This year’s honoree(s) will be recognized at the Spirit of Community Awards and Luncheon on November 17: the annual event bringing together hundreds of business, civic, and philanthropic leaders, as well as Arlingtonians from all walks of life, for a celebration of community and the individuals who have made Arlington a better home for all of us.
If you are interested in nominating an individual, please submit a nomination form by visiting arlcf.org/spirit2023. Nominations must be received by Wednesday, August 23 to be considered.
Latinas Leading Tomorrow’s mission is to connect and expose Latinas to opportunities that enrich their futures through education, mentoring, and leadership development.
The Reach the Stars 5K Event serves as a primary fundraiser to support our three main programs:
-CORE: Afterschool program for high-schoolers that cultivates cultural identity, understanding, leadership development, academic excellence, governance, community service, and mentorship.
-ELITE: Virtual program that transforms the current unequal power structures and elevates the new generation of Latina leaders to prepare them for college and the career world.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers