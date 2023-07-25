Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Watch issued for Arlington and D.C.

(Updated at 12:50 p.m.) Arlington, D.C. and other parts of the region are now under both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch

The D.C. area is on the southern end of the Severe Thunderstorm Watch area, which runs up the East Coast and includes Philadelphia, New York City, and much of Connecticut. That watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Strong storms packing frequent lightning, damaging hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are expected later this afternoon and into the evening.

Following the storm watch, NWS issued a Flood Watch for the region as well.

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Fairfax. * WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. Where multiple thunderstorms occur, rainfall totals on the order of one to three inches are possible in a short period of time.

– Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information

More from NWS, via Twitter:

