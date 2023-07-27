Sunday Open House: New townhomes in Arlington at Carlin Place

NVHomes has returned to Arlington with a collection of luxury townhomes off Columbia Pike and will welcome guests to view the model residence this Sunday, July 30 from 12-2 p.m.

Carlin Place is a new community featuring 3-, 4-, or 5-bedroom floorplans with included secure garage parking, two outdoor living spaces, and stately brick architecture. Designer features such as quartz countertops, wide-plank flooring, and upgraded baths are included. A video tour of the homes can be viewed on YouTube. Prices start in the upper $900s.

In addition to to-be-built homes for owners to personalize their finishes, NVHomes will offer a selection of immediate move-in homes for purchasers looking to move quickly.

Carlin Place is located in the Columbia Pike neighborhood, which is a commuter’s dream location with easy access D.C., the Pentagon, I-395, and Reagan National Airport. Residents can walk to the Four Mile Run Trail, Glencarlyn Dog Park, Orangetheory Fitness, Harris Teeter, a Sunday Farmer’s Market, and countless other neighborhood amenities.

To get directions and to RSVP for the open house, click here. For private tours and sales information, join the interest list to be contacted by the NVHomes sales team.