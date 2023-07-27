Sunday Open House: New townhomes in Arlington at Carlin Place

NVHomes has returned to Arlington with a collection of luxury townhomes off Columbia Pike and will welcome guests to view the model residence this Sunday, July 30 from 12-2 p.m.
Carlin Place is a new community featuring 3-, 4-, or 5-bedroom floorplans with included secure garage parking, two outdoor living spaces, and stately brick architecture. Designer features such as quartz countertops, wide-plank flooring, and upgraded baths are included. A video tour of the homes can be viewed on YouTube. Prices start in the upper $900s.
In addition to to-be-built homes for owners to personalize their finishes, NVHomes will offer a selection of immediate move-in homes for purchasers looking to move quickly.
Carlin Place is located in the Columbia Pike neighborhood, which is a commuter’s dream location with easy access D.C., the Pentagon, I-395, and Reagan National Airport. Residents can walk to the Four Mile Run Trail, Glencarlyn Dog Park, Orangetheory Fitness, Harris Teeter, a Sunday Farmer’s Market, and countless other neighborhood amenities.
To get directions and to RSVP for the open house, click here. For private tours and sales information, join the interest list to be contacted by the NVHomes sales team.
Recent Stories
Arlington firefighters are investigating a reported fire in the ceiling at Lost Dog Cafe in Westover. The fire started in the kitchen area and is said to be out, but…
Arlington is looking to operate buses more frequently and expand service with more off-peak and weekend service. These are just some of the recommendations that could be implemented as part…
The YMCA may be ditching tennis courts when it redevelops its property in Virginia Square. The organization plans to tear down its facility at 3400 13th Street N. and build a…
Arlington has the tenth-highest rent in the United States, according to a new report. Rental website Zumper compiled median one-bedroom rents in localities across the U.S. and Arlington is No….
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers