ACPD: Man arrested in series of mirror thefts that damaged more than 100 vehicles

A 37-year-old Arlington man is facing nearly 20 charges related to a series of side view mirror thefts from vehicles.
The thefts started in April and continued into May and June. In total, according to Arlington County police, more than 100 vehicles had mirrors stolen or damaged in the crime spree.
Many modern side view mirrors house sensors and other electronics that could be worth more than a thousand dollars, making them attractive to thieves.
Police say the suspect was arrested Wednesday after evidence led detectives to him during the investigation. Police say additional charges are possible, on top of the current 19 theft and destruction of property charges.
More from an ACPD press release:
The Arlington County Police Department’s Property Crimes – Auto Unit is announcing the arrest of the suspect in a series of thefts of vehicle parts. Luis Manuel Tavares Sanchez, 37, of Arlington, VA is charged with nine counts of Petit Larceny and ten counts of Destruction of Property, two of which are felony charges. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
In late April 2023, police began investigating a series of thefts in which the suspect would steal and/or damage the glass from sideview mirrors of parked vehicles in various neighborhoods throughout Arlington County. In total, police received 61 reports documenting 104 vehicles with stolen or damaged mirrors. During the course of the investigation, detectives reviewed evidence, spoke to witnesses and followed up on investigative leads which led to the identification of the suspect. He was taken into custody on the afternoon of July 26, 2023. The investigation into the series is ongoing and additional charges may be sought at a later time.
Recent Stories
Get ready to guard your heart! The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Panda, an adorable puppy up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. This pup…
If you build it, they will come. That is the philosophy guiding the planned construction of the east entrance to the Crystal City Metro station, for which Arlington County inked…
VDOT has started planned rehabilitation work on a bridge over I-66. The state transportation department says the 21st Street N. bridge, built in 1980, is “deteriorating” and needs concrete repairs…
George Mason University bought an office building for $8.25 million across the street from its Mason Square campus in Virginia Square this April.
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers