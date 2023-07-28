ACPD: Man arrested in series of mirror thefts that damaged more than 100 vehicles

A 37-year-old Arlington man is facing nearly 20 charges related to a series of side view mirror thefts from vehicles.

The thefts started in April and continued into May and June. In total, according to Arlington County police, more than 100 vehicles had mirrors stolen or damaged in the crime spree.

Many modern side view mirrors house sensors and other electronics that could be worth more than a thousand dollars, making them attractive to thieves.

Police say the suspect was arrested Wednesday after evidence led detectives to him during the investigation. Police say additional charges are possible, on top of the current 19 theft and destruction of property charges.

More from an ACPD press release: