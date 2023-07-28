Rehab work starts on 21st Street N. bridge over I-66

VDOT has started planned rehabilitation work on a bridge over I-66.

The state transportation department says the 21st Street N. bridge, built in 1980, is “deteriorating” and needs concrete repairs and other TLC. The bridge is located near the Mom’s Organic Market along Langston Blvd; it connects drivers going between Courthouse, the North Highlands neighborhood, and Rosslyn.

The $4.1 million project will prompt some temporary lane closures on I-66 during construction, as well as temporary closures of a sidewalk along the bridge.

More, below, from a VDOT press release.