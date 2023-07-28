Rehab work starts on 21st Street N. bridge over I-66

VDOT has started planned rehabilitation work on a bridge over I-66.
The state transportation department says the 21st Street N. bridge, built in 1980, is “deteriorating” and needs concrete repairs and other TLC. The bridge is located near the Mom’s Organic Market along Langston Blvd; it connects drivers going between Courthouse, the North Highlands neighborhood, and Rosslyn.
The $4.1 million project will prompt some temporary lane closures on I-66 during construction, as well as temporary closures of a sidewalk along the bridge.
More, below, from a VDOT press release.
Work is underway to rehabilitate the 21st Street North bridge over I-66 to improve driver, bicyclist and pedestrian safety and extend the overall life of the bridge, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The bridge, located between the Spout Run Parkway (Exit 72) and eastbound I-66 Route 29 Rosslyn/Key Bridge (Exit 73) interchanges, was built in 1980.
The project includes:
- Resurfacing the concrete bridge deck
- Closing deck joints
- Repairing concrete piers and abutments
- Replacing bearings
- The width of the existing lanes and sidewalks on the bridge will remain the same.
During construction:
- Daytime lane closures may be scheduled along I-66 and 21st Street North
- Overnight lane closures may be scheduled on I-66
- When one sidewalk along the bridge is closed, pedestrians will be detoured to the sidewalk on the opposite side
- The Custis Trail under the bridge will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians
- Parking will not be allowed on the bridge or approaches
Starting in mid-2024, 21st Street North will be temporarily reduced to one lane on the bridge and open to northbound traffic only. Further information will be provided closer to the start of the partial bridge closure, which will be in place for several months while work occurs on the bridge deck.
The $4.1 million 21st Street North over I-66 Bridge Rehabilitation Project is financed with federal and state funding, including State of Good Repair funds used for bridges. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2024.
Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.
