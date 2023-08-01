VDOT seeks public feedback on possible Routes 50 and Route 27 improvements

he Virginia Dept. of Transportation is exploring potential upgrades for sections of Route 50 and Route 27 in Arlington in response to concerns about safety and congestion.
The department is urging travelers and residents to share their feedback – via an online survey through Aug. 15 – identifying improvements, such as bike and pedestrian access, safety for vehicles at intersections, and traffic congestion management, they would like to see the agency address.
The study, conducted by VDOT as part of its Project Pipeline program, will assess three-quarters of a mile of Arlington Boulevard, from Filmore Street to N. Pershing Drive, and about a mile of Washington Boulevard, between Columbia Pike and N. Pershing Drive. The study is expected to be complete by the summer of 2024.
Any potential project solutions that come from the study may be funded through various programs, including Smart Scale (a federally funded statewide program that allocates money to states every six years for transportation projects), Revenue Sharing, and interstate funding, among others.
“The Commonwealth is partnering with Arlington County to develop targeted improvements for the Route 50 and Route 27 study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way,” VDOT said in a press release Tuesday.
In addition to the online survey, comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Khalil Minhas, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.
