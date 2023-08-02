ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 2, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 2, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Arlington Independent Media is in a financial hole. The county says it should look elsewhere for more funding. | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: A mother-daughter duo from Ukraine is bringing Eastern European beauty practices to Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:45 pm: Available offices on the rise in Courthouse due to aging buildings | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Roy Lee | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Arlington teen to compete in the International Geography Olympiad next week | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: NEW: Girl sexually assaulted by intruder, police say | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 4:00 pm: Jazz @ Met
- 4:30 pm: MoCA on the Move at Met Park: Art Making Happy Hour
- 👉 5:30 pm: Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
- 7:30 pm: All Female Comedy with Sabeen Sadiq (Hasan Minahj Tour)
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
There is a slight chance of showers after 2 pm, but the day will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching around 87°F. Expect south winds of 9-11 mph, with possible gusts up to 20 mph. For Thursday night, there’s potential for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 am, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 70°F, along with a 10 mph south wind. The chance of precipitation is 20% during the day and increases to 30% at night. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“A ship is safe in harbor, but that’s not what ships are for.”
– William G.T. Shedd
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
