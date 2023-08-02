Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
As of July 31, there are 129 detached homes, 26 townhouses and 153 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 17 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
2600 3rd Street N., 22201 — NOW: $2,550,000 (Reduced: $100,000 on 7/24)
-
5298 Old Dominion Drive, 22207 — NOW: $1,750,000 (Reduced: $49,000 on 7/26)
-
1615 N. Queen Street #502, 22209 — NOW: $1,240,000 (Reduced: $15,000 on 7/24)
-
1320 S. Queen Street, 22204 — NOW: $899,000 (Reduced: $21,000 on 7/23)
-
1945 N. Emerson Street, 22207 — NOW: $773,900 (Reduced: $45,000 on 7/28)
-
3650 S. Glebe Road #365, 22202 — NOW: $620,000 (Reduced: $10,000 on 7/26)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
