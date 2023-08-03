A crane lowered a reclining Statue of Liberty in Virginia Square this morning

Bright and early this morning, Lady Liberty in repose rolled into Arlington on a flatbed truck.
Then, the turquoise lady was lifted by a crane onto the front lawn of the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington (MoCA), the county’s recently rebranded art museum at 3550 Wilson Blvd.
“Reclining Liberty,” by New York City artist Zaq Landsberg, is inspired by traditional Asian art depicting the reclining Buddha on his path to enlightenment, appearing serene at the knowledge of his imminent death.
The artwork is intended to invite passers-by to contemplate the ideals of liberty and freedom embodied by the Statue of Liberty — put in conversation with Buddhist enlightenment ideals, Arlington’s military architecture and nearby national monuments.
“Recontextualizing ‘Reclining Liberty’ in Arlington makes sense for our current moment. Placing it within a few miles of Arlington National Cemetery, the Pentagon, the National Mall, etc, adds a new layer onto the work,” Landsberg said in a statement earlier this summer.
There will be a public event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the sculpture’s arrival with an artist talk, food, art and other family-friendly activities.
The museum is also planning a series of accompanying talks and conversations, in partnership with Arlington Public Art, which will address issues related to the work: the role of monuments and memorials in public life, immigration and democracy. A schedule is forthcoming.
“Reclining Liberty” will lie in repose there until July 28 of next year. Prior to her immigration to Arlington, she had year-long stints in Harlem and Liberty State Park in New Jersey.
Recent Stories
GW Parkway Back Open — “It took four days of work, but all trees have finally been cleared from the George Washington Memorial Parkway. The parkway’s northern section between the…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Extensively renovated from corner-to-corner with 5 true bedrooms upstairs
A girl was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into her home in the Ashton Heights neighborhood early this morning, according to police. The incident happened around 1 a.m….
Peaceful Mind Solutions is now offering couples counseling.
Reconnect, Communicate, Rediscover Love – Couples Counseling
Is your relationship facing challenges? Our couples counseling is here to help you navigate through them. Rediscover the joy of a strong, loving connection with our expert therapists. Gain effective communication skills, resolve conflicts, and build a future together. Whether you’re newlyweds or have spent decades together, our compassionate guidance will revitalize your bond. Take the proactive step towards a harmonious and fulfilling partnership. Don’t let obstacles hinder your love – let us empower you to create a lasting, profound relationship. Start your journey towards a happier and healthier connection today. Together, we’ll write the next chapter of your love story. Contact us now for a brighter future together.
Peaceful Mind Solutions also provides:
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Unlocking Your Dream Home: Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village
Unlock Your Dream Home: Join Our FREE Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village, Arlington!
Are you ready to make your dream of homeownership a reality? Kay Houghton and Associates invite you to our exclusive Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village,
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,