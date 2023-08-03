Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (July 2023)

Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.

We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!