Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (July 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the smallest and largest homes sold last month (July 2023).
Largest homes sold
- 5806 Little Falls Rd — Williamsburg — $1,900,000 (8 beds | 7.5 baths | 7,546 sq. ft.)
- 3616 Roberts Ln — Bellevue Forest — $3,200,000 (6 beds | 9 baths | 7,279 sq. ft.)
- 5812 37th St N — Williamsburg — $2,450,000 (6 beds | 6 baths | 6,752 sq. ft.)
Smallest homes sold*
- 5018 S Chesterfield Rd — Claremont — $850,000 (4 beds | 2 baths | 1,902 sq. ft.)
- 1600 Clarendon Blvd Unit W309 — Rosslyn — $1,295,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,914 sq. ft.)
- 1018 S Rolfe St — Arlington View — $999,000 (4 beds | 3 baths | 1,944 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
Recent Stories
Arlington County says it is enforcing some wayward fencing and gates in a public alley abutting Advanced Towing and American Service Center. It all started because of complaints about tow…
Legal Insider discusses the disciplinary process for federal employees and the materials needed.
A proposal to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel near Rosslyn is beginning its journey through the Arlington County approval process. Local development group Orr Partners took over previously approved plans…
Norway may be a hotbed of successful asylum claims and Statutes of Liberty discusses the recent data behind that.
