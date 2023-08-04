The Nose That Knows: Sunday Super Tasting!

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@
Are you looking for something fun to do on Sunday? How about tasting some phenomenal French Wines? Let’s meet at Arrowine.
On Sunday, August 6th, from 1-4 p.m., don’t miss a special Super Tasting with wines from the award-winning Vintage ’59 Imports portfolio! Specializing in wines from quality family-owned wineries in France’s top wine regions, they’ve now added truly exciting family wineries from Italy and California!
By Reservation only. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID.
Additional details:
Cost: There is no charge for this tasting event!
Discounts: Tasting discounts are “on”! Every wine you taste will be ON SALE during the event, at least 10% off the regular price. We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order during the event, too!
This event will be popular. Please e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know you plan to attend. Please include the following information:
- Name
- E-mail and phone contact information
- Number of people in your group
- When you expect to arrive:
- (a) 1–2 pm, (b) 2–3 pm, or (c) 3–4 pm.
We will be sure to confirm all reservations by e-mail. If attending, we will add you to our e-mail list that announces special events and sales.
We look forward to seeing you!
Doug Rosen
