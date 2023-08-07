DEVELOPING: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued as line of strong storms arrives

Update at 6:20 p.m. — It appears that Arlington has been spared significant damage, at least from the first wave of storms. While rain and lightning are continuing, few power outages have been reported here so far. Fairfax County saw some bigger impacts, however, with Dominion reporting nearly 15,000 customers without power there. Additional storms are possible later tonight and a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m.
Earlier: The storms that you’ve been hearing about all day are almost here.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Arlington ahead of the line of storms, which forecasters say are packing damaging winds.
Residents are being encouraged to go to their basements or to an interior portion of a sturdy structure, away from windows. The storms have been toppling trees and knocking out power over a large swath of Fairfax County prior to their arrival here.
More from the National Weather Service:
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC
543 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning…
* Until 645 PM EDT.
* At 543 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from I66 and I495 Interchange to 12 miles west of Stafford, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.
* Locations impacted include… Arlington, Alexandria, Waldorf, Dale City, Bethesda, Bowie, Annandale, Clinton, Springfield, College Park, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Fairfax, Langley Park, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Forestville, Falls Church and Huntington.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for District of Columbia…central and southern Maryland…and northern Virginia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA and Alexandria VA until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/TLg5LzGahK
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 7, 2023
