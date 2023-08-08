Make a difference at this school supplies drive this Thursday!

Help DC Fray and Founders Row pack the backpack and stock the lockers this school year on Thursday, August 10.
You can earn one raffle entry for every three items you donate and enjoy lawn games, free snacks and Lost Boy Cider tastings. Plus, meet with local schools and children’s foundations to get involved.
Pencil us into your schedule to make a difference for underprivileged youth and have some fun while doing it!
Recent Stories
A popular noodle restaurant is leaving Alexandria and making the move to Pentagon City. Yunnan By Potomac is looking to start serving its contemporary Yunnan cuisine on the ground floor…
The new Toll Brothers community is project for this fall and Ask Eli discusses what impact it will have on the housing market.
Arlington National Cemetery is seeking public input on its proposal to remove the Confederate Memorial from its grounds.
Out of more than 130 municipalities, Arlington is the third best place to raise a family, according to a new rankings report.
We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!
Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.
Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.
Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.
Rashida Clarke, LMSW (She/her) is a licensed social worker, school mental health counselor, and mother who has been working with infants, toddlers, school-aged children, and their families for eight years. Throughout her professional career, she has aided in ensuring that vulnerable children and families are in safe and nurturing environments. Rashida believes that when we educate, support, and provide the necessary resources to children, we can cultivate a society where people of color can obtain equal access to the world’s vast opportunities. Rashida is also a mentor, community advocate, event planner, and program manager who supports students and clinicians in the field. Rashida is located in Arlington, VA with her two year old son Logan and her loving fiancé.
Email [email protected] for more information and to sign up!
Rosslyn Jazz Fest
Rosslyn Jazz Fest is back! On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Rosslyn BID and Arlington Arts are bringing an exciting lineup to the 31st edition of Arlington’s largest free outdoor music festival: Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Pedrito Martinez Group, Oh
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman (Comedy Central)
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman
Friday, August 18
Headliner: Matt Bergman
Matt Bergman realized his love for comedy in his last year of college where he was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. After graduating he realized he was