Make a difference at this school supplies drive this Thursday!

Help DC Fray and Founders Row pack the backpack and stock the lockers this school year on Thursday, August 10.

You can earn one raffle entry for every three items you donate and enjoy lawn games, free snacks and Lost Boy Cider tastings. Plus, meet with local schools and children’s foundations to get involved.

Pencil us into your schedule to make a difference for underprivileged youth and have some fun while doing it!