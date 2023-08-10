Fall into fun with Fray leagues near you

Fall into fun with DC Fray and register for an upcoming league offered at various locations, days and times before spots fill up 🎾.

We’re offering kickball, flag football, softball, soccer, volleyball, bocce, tennis and much more right in Arlington, with additional leagues across Northern Virginia and in D.C.

Take a swing at something new or slide into an old favorite pastime. Join as an individual, group of friends, or as a full team.

Secure your spot as leagues fill up fast!