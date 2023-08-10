Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (July 2023)

We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!

Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.

Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.

Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.

