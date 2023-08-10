Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (July 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive single-family homes sold last month (July 2023).
Most expensive single-family homes sold
- 3616 Roberts Ln — Bellevue Forest — $3,200,000 (6 beds | 9 baths | 7,279 sq. ft.)
- 804 N Highland St — Clarendon/Courthouse — $3,150,000 (6 beds | 6 baths | 6,182 sq. ft.)
- 1422 N Herndon St — Lyon Village — $2,850,000 (6 beds | 5.5 baths | 4,918 sq. ft.)
Least expensive single-family homes sold*
- 2000 6th St S — Penrose — $450,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 644 sq. ft.)
- 5736 N Carlin Springs Rd — Glencarlyn — $650,000 (3 beds | 2 baths | 1,509 sq. ft.)
- 1421 S Randolph St — Douglas Park — $700,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 980 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
