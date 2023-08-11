Three ways the weather is coming for your car

When the local temperature is swinging from a sweltering 100℉ to the 70’s and soaking, your car is likely to be struggling alongside you. External temperatures can have a variety of both direct and indirect effects that can be mitigated with routine maintenance, avoiding costly repair or detailing jobs.
Three things to monitor as the seasons and weather patterns change:
- Tire pressure: Just as tires lose air pressure as the temperatures drop in winter, tires are more likely to blow out in the summer because they gain about 1 PSI (pound per square inch) pressure for every 10℉ increase in temperature. When traveling around road hazards (nails, potholes, etc.) that makes it more likely a puncture could turn into a tire replacement rather than a patch or repair.
- Interior seals and mildew: Oh the humidity! If you’re leaving your car for extended periods of time in a humid environment, it can cause water to gather in the rubber gaskets and seals around windows, your sunroof, and even interior components. If you’ve held onto your vehicle for a while, some of those gaskets or rubber tubing may already be dried/cracked and due for replacement.
- Engine/transmission integrity: Heavy rain or driving in deep water can cause substantial damage to your vehicle. Rain itself can contain corrosive elements (industrial pollutants) that damage your paint job over time. (Getting your car waxed can prevent that damage.) Additionally, water that gathers in the headlights, or that can penetrate your engine compartment through worn seals or submersion can easily cause permanent damage and many thousands of dollars in repairs to ensure your vehicle is driveable and safe.
