BREAKING: Flash Flood, Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings issued for Arlington

(Updated at 5:25 p.m.) A Tornado Warning was issued for part of Arlington and the entire county is under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings.
The warnings were all initially issued between about 4:15-4:25 p.m., with forecasters saying there was imminent danger of a tornado in parts of South Arlington and flash flooding throughout the county.
The Tornado Warning was cancelled shortly after 4:30 p.m., though the other warnings remained in effect and have since been updated with newer information.
As of 4:50 p.m. flooding could be seen occurring on Columbia Pike at S. Greenbrier Street — a frequent problem spot — with high standing water in the roadway and some motorists trying to drive through it while others were seen turning around. As of 5 p.m. much of the water had receded.
Video: The journey of a traffic barrel across Columbia Pike amid flooding at S. Greenbrier Streethttps://t.co/SqlWcbD75D pic.twitter.com/mA2pgZGaRa
— Arlington Now (@ARLnowDOTcom) August 14, 2023
Ponding was also seen in the usual problem spots on I-395.
Flooding in usual spot. I-395N across from the Pentagon. Some think they're on an amusement park ride. Others just want to make the biggest splash. Neither are smart ways to approach this. @VaDOTNOVA @ARLnowDOTcom @capitalweather @dougkammerer #weather #flashfloodwarning #395cam pic.twitter.com/1sQqLI4BuM
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 14, 2023
More on the flash flooding from the National Weather Service:
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for… Southeastern Arlington County in northern Virginia… Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia… The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia…
* Until 745 PM EDT.
* At 436 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in in the Springfield area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Also from NWS, as of 5 p.m., on the storms:
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA… SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY…WEST CENTRAL PRINCE GEORGES…ARLINGTON…AND EAST CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT…
The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA and Alexandria VA until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/TGaRBOkVZy
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 14, 2023
Tornado Warning including Springfield VA, Lincolnia VA and Rose Hill VA until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/clR12BZw2x
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 14, 2023
Flash Flood Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA and Alexandria VA until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/D6giSx6QNa
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 14, 2023
