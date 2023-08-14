Save this summer with limited-time specials at The View Alexandria

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy life at The View Alexandria by Goodwin LivingTM.

Nonprofit and faith-based, Goodwin Living has been supporting, honoring and uplifting the lives of older adults since 1967. Nestled in the hills overlooking Washington, D.C., in Alexandria’s West End, The View Alexandria is the newest member of the Goodwin Living family of senior living communities and healthcare services.

Summertime… and the Living Is Easy

This summer, residents are making the most of the maintenance-free lifestyle that allows them to do all the things they want to do — and none of the things they don’t. They mingle at outdoor barbecues, enjoy sun-filled strolls in the gardens, cool off with an iced drink on the patio, savor seasonal meals in our restaurant-style dining room and take in the breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. in the climate-controlled comfort of our rooftop lounge.

Enjoy Special Limited-Time Savings

This vibrant independent lifestyle is made more affordable by a value-based, no-commitment rental contract. And this summer, living at The View Alexandria has become even more affordable with a special promotion.

Simply become a resident of The View Alexandria by August 31, 2023, and you’ll receive 50% off the community fee — valued at $3,210!

After you move in, the seasons to follow will be even more exciting, as incredible updates and renovations are being made to the campus.

Learn more about our special limited-time incentives at 703.382.1469 or TheViewAlexandria.org.