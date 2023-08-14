Save this summer with limited-time specials at The View Alexandria

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy life at The View Alexandria by Goodwin LivingTM.
Nonprofit and faith-based, Goodwin Living has been supporting, honoring and uplifting the lives of older adults since 1967. Nestled in the hills overlooking Washington, D.C., in Alexandria’s West End, The View Alexandria is the newest member of the Goodwin Living family of senior living communities and healthcare services.
Summertime… and the Living Is Easy
This summer, residents are making the most of the maintenance-free lifestyle that allows them to do all the things they want to do — and none of the things they don’t. They mingle at outdoor barbecues, enjoy sun-filled strolls in the gardens, cool off with an iced drink on the patio, savor seasonal meals in our restaurant-style dining room and take in the breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. in the climate-controlled comfort of our rooftop lounge.
Enjoy Special Limited-Time Savings
This vibrant independent lifestyle is made more affordable by a value-based, no-commitment rental contract. And this summer, living at The View Alexandria has become even more affordable with a special promotion.
Simply become a resident of The View Alexandria by August 31, 2023, and you’ll receive 50% off the community fee — valued at $3,210!
After you move in, the seasons to follow will be even more exciting, as incredible updates and renovations are being made to the campus.
Learn more about our special limited-time incentives at 703.382.1469 or TheViewAlexandria.org.
MTB Early Enrichment Center is now accepting applications for fall and winter enrollments. We are a home away from home, and as such we decided to convert a house to our preschool rather than a commercial building, a true schoolhouse. All college-educated teachers and assistants have been specially trained in our Healthy-mind/Healthy-body philosophy and our unique curriculum with Spanish immersion that all children participate in, including infants. As an enrichment center, we produce various projects throughout the year such as our monthly art appreciation (children study a particular artist and their painting for one month), and monthly sports camps including mini-soccer, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, and more. In addition, we provide music lessons, yoga classes, and dramatic play. To reinforce our teaching on healthy eating, we help children plant a vegetable garden while incorporating nutrition in some of our lesson plans. For example, children are offered basic kitchen/nutrition activities on how to make their sandwiches, shuck corn, or learn how to make homemade tortillas.
We provide homemade hot breakfast, lunch, and a pm snack with fresh ingredients including plenty of fruits and vegetables (from our garden during the summer). Some children eat from the menu as young as six months, (depending on the pediatrician’s note). Our teachers are experts on how to prepare meals by blending, chopping, or cutting them into small pieces.
Don’t miss this opportunity to join the MTB Family. To schedule a tour and get more information, please visit our website www.mariateresasbabies.com
We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!
Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.
Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.
Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.
Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group
This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary
Rosh Hashanah Services
10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag
10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson
11 am: