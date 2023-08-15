Car recently exposed to high water? Get it checked without leaving home

If you’re concerned that recent excessive rain has damaged your car, let us help.
Whether you need help arranging a tow, a jumpstart, or want to take advantage of the free valet pick-up and return; get peace of mind. Stop wasting hours of time getting your time waiting to have your car diagnosed. Discover the time-saving hack that is CarCare To Go and see why so many people are leaving reviews like the one below.
CarCare To Go brings modern convenience and simplicity to car repair. They combine the quality and trust of a full-service shop with a uniquely transparent process, plus free valet pick-up and delivery from your home or work.
Great experience — the valet service was professional, kept me posted on timing, and took excellent care of my car. The service center was transparent, high-tech, and informative (they provide videos and up-front estimates). I was able to work a full day, review my service, pay for it and receive my car, without ever leaving home. Highly recommend it! –– Julia M.
CarCare To Go is offering first-time clients an oil change for just $20.23. No catch. Synthetic or blend for any make or model car. Just enter coupon code FIRST20 when you book.
Of course, CarCare To Go does much more than oil changes and new tires. They are a full-service shop that does everything from brake pad replacements to the most complicated engine replacements. Plus, life-changing details that leave your car feeling brand new.
You’ll wonder why you ever took care of your car any other way.
Recent Stories
For the second day in a row Arlington is under a Flood Watch.
Ask Eli discusses what makes the second half of the year easy on buyers than the first half.
A new small-format Ikea location is ready to open in Pentagon City. The Scandinavian furniture and homegoods giant just announced that the storefront at the Pentagon Centre shopping center (1201…
One year and three days ago, a rideshare vehicle plowed into Ireland’s Four Courts, seriously injuring several patrons and sparking a devastating fire. Six months after the crash, the pub began…
Life can be complicated; accessing your school calendar shouldn’t be. Stay informed, stay ahead, and most importantly, save time with WhensIt App.
Whether you’re a parent, teacher, or student from Arlington Public Schools or Fairfax County Public Schools, we’ve got your back for the 2023-2024 academic year. You’ve been there before—endlessly clicking through multiple websites, digging through pages just to find the school calendar PDFs.
More Than Just School Dates: ACT/SAT test dates and College Application Deadlines with rankings.
For a stress-free, organized academic year, trust WhensIt to have your back.
Get ready to expand your world during Encore Learning’s Fall 2023 Semester. Choose from among 35 classes which encompass artificial intelligence’s ethical implications to historical events, literature, sciences, and topics like biosecurity, baby boomers, aging, and immigration among others. Classes are offered in-person in Arlington, on Zoom or a combo of both. Meet new friends, learn, have fun…
Tune in on Zoom on Thursday, September 7 at 9:30 AM for the popular Fall Preview to find out more about classes and meet the instructors.
Browse the course information and online catalog.
Fall registration starts at 10 AM on Monday, September 11. Classes begin Monday, October 2 and run weekly from 4 to 10 weeks.
Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group
This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary
Rosh Hashanah Services
10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag
10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson
11 am: