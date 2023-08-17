Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (July 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold last month (July 2023).
Most expensive condos sold
- 1600 Clarendon Blvd Unit W309 — Rosslyn — $1,295,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,914 sq. ft.)
- 1700 Clarendon Blvd Unit 113 — Rosslyn — $1,010,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,337 sq. ft.)
- 1418 N Rhodes St Unit B104 — Clarendon/Courthouse — $900,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,832 sq. ft.)
- 3131 9th Rd N Unit 11 — Clarendon/Courthouse — $880,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,425 sq. ft.)
- 1300 Crystal Dr Unit 705S — National Landing — $775,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 2,139 sq. ft.)
Least expensive condos sold*
- 3000 Spout Run Pkwy Unit C302 — North Highland — $220,000 (– beds | 1 baths | 424 sq. ft.)
- 4311 2nd Rd N Unit 43112 — Buckingham — $237,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 699 sq. ft.)
- 1111 Arlington Blvd Unit 806 — Rosslyn — $235,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 716 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
