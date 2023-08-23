Morning Notes

APS Mulls Next School Calendar — “The biggest battle may be over the proposal that Arlington align itself with other jurisdictions that are now starting the school year two weeks before Labor Day. Arlington’s school year in recent years has started one week before, and many respondents to an online survey conducted by the school system were not in favor of starting earlier than that.” [Gazette Leader]
Higher Faregates Working? — “Metro today released preliminary data showing that new, higher faregates are reducing fare evasion by more than 70 percent at the first stations where they have been installed, including Fort Totten, Pentagon City, Bethesda, Vienna, Mt. Vernon Square, and Addison Road.” [WMATA]
Redditors Examine Local Murder — Online sleuths have been revisiting the still-unsolved 2020 murder of Scott Ratigan in his Ballston apartment. [Reddit]
YHS Baseball Coach Stepping Down — “With a change of full-time jobs on the horizon in coming months, Yorktown High School head baseball coach John Skaggs has decided to step down from that position at the Arlington school. Skaggs has coached Yorktown for nine seasons, with the last five being significantly successful with two Liberty District tournament championships in 2021 and 2018.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Wednesday — A sunny day with a high of 83°F, accompanied by a calm wind in the morning, which will pick up a southeastern direction at 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night will witness partly cloudy skies and a low of 66°F, as the south wind maintains a breezy 6 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
South Arlington resident Laura Resetar is going the distance for people battling cancer. She is running 100 miles in 10 consecutive days while raising money for the American Cancer Society….
If today’s mortgage interest rates have you sitting on the sidelines, consider these facts: Paying rent is effectively a 100% interest rate. You have no control over how much future…
A man sleeping in his car chased off a pair of would-be carjackers, according to Arlington County police. The incident happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of N. Woodrow…
