Morning Notes

APS Mulls Next School Calendar — “The biggest battle may be over the proposal that Arlington align itself with other jurisdictions that are now starting the school year two weeks before Labor Day. Arlington’s school year in recent years has started one week before, and many respondents to an online survey conducted by the school system were not in favor of starting earlier than that.” [Gazette Leader]

Higher Faregates Working? — “Metro today released preliminary data showing that new, higher faregates are reducing fare evasion by more than 70 percent at the first stations where they have been installed, including Fort Totten, Pentagon City, Bethesda, Vienna, Mt. Vernon Square, and Addison Road.” [WMATA]

Redditors Examine Local Murder — Online sleuths have been revisiting the still-unsolved 2020 murder of Scott Ratigan in his Ballston apartment. [Reddit]

YHS Baseball Coach Stepping Down — “With a change of full-time jobs on the horizon in coming months, Yorktown High School head baseball coach John Skaggs has decided to step down from that position at the Arlington school. Skaggs has coached Yorktown for nine seasons, with the last five being significantly successful with two Liberty District tournament championships in 2021 and 2018.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Wednesday — A sunny day with a high of 83°F, accompanied by a calm wind in the morning, which will pick up a southeastern direction at 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night will witness partly cloudy skies and a low of 66°F, as the south wind maintains a breezy 6 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]