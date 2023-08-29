New Mezeh location ‘coming soon’ to Pentagon City mall

Mezeh seems to be proceeding with its plans to open a new location at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.
The fast-casual Mediterranean grill had originally announced plans to open in 2020, but the opening was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Coming soon” signs are now up for the restaurant, on the same level as the food court and across from the Fast Fix Jewelry and Watch Repairs. That’s the former location of Harry’s Tap Room, which a bloggier iteration of ARLnow once dubbed “Arlington’s favorite watering hole for midwestern tourists.”
A spokesperson for the mall said they “do not have an update on timing.”
Mezeh previously opened a location at Ballston Quarter mall in February 2020. The company’s first stand-alone restaurant opened in Crystal City (2450 Crystal Drive) in 2015 and a National Airport outpost opened in 2021.
Mezeh, which draws comparisons to assembly-line-style Mediterranean eateries like Roti and Cava, now has more than 50 locations up and down the Eastern Seaboard that are either open or coming soon.
Hat Tip @CartChaos22202
