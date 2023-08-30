Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of August 28, there are 127 detached homes, 27 townhouses and 154 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 18 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
5214 17th Street N., 22205 — NOW: $1,750,000 (Reduced: $49,000 on 8/24)
-
2432 S. Culpeper Street, 22206 — NOW: $1,460,000 (Reduced: $39,000 on 8/24)
-
2805 11th Street N., 22201 — NOW: $1,255,000 (Reduced: $45,000 on 8/24)
-
2406 S. Arlington Ridge Road, 22202 — NOW: $1,075,000 (Reduced: $25,000 on 8/23)
-
4120 21st Road N., 22207 — NOW: $862,500 (Reduced: $13,000 on 8/25)
-
820 N. Pollard Street #811, 22203 — NOW: $725,000 (Reduced: $20,000 on 8/24)
-
6908 Fairfax Drive #402, 22213 — NOW: $624,900 (Reduced: $15,000 on 8/21)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
