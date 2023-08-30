Listing of the Day: 2437 N. Quantico Street

Address: 2437 N. Quantico Street

Neighborhood: Lee Ridge

Type: 6 BR, 6 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,627 sq. ft.

Listed: $2,379,000

Noteworthy: Gorgeous, spacious home that meets buyers’ new home checklist!

Join Classic Cottages on Sunday, September 10th at its latest Tybee Model in Arlington’s Lee Ridge neighborhood!

This gorgeous home sits on a large 11, 355 sq. ft. homesite with a fenced yard. The 5,627 sq. ft. home features 6 spacious bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, 4 of which are conveniently located on the second level. This home checks all the boxes for a new home buyer with its appointed main level including a main level bed/bath which could also serve as a home office. Also on the main level you will find a mud room, powder room, dining room, great room with gas fireplace, and gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry.

On the lower level, you’ll find a spacious entertainment room with wet bar. Enjoy front porch sitting on the expansive covered porch. This is a beautiful must-see home if you or someone you know is in the market!

We hope to see you Sunday, September 10th!

Listed by:

Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC

[email protected]

(571) 366-3324