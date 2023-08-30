Listing of the Day: 2437 N. Quantico Street

Address: 2437 N. Quantico Street
Neighborhood: Lee Ridge
Type: 6 BR, 6 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,627 sq. ft.
Listed: $2,379,000
Noteworthy: Gorgeous, spacious home that meets buyers’ new home checklist!
Join Classic Cottages on Sunday, September 10th at its latest Tybee Model in Arlington’s Lee Ridge neighborhood!
This gorgeous home sits on a large 11, 355 sq. ft. homesite with a fenced yard. The 5,627 sq. ft. home features 6 spacious bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, 4 of which are conveniently located on the second level. This home checks all the boxes for a new home buyer with its appointed main level including a main level bed/bath which could also serve as a home office. Also on the main level you will find a mud room, powder room, dining room, great room with gas fireplace, and gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry.
On the lower level, you’ll find a spacious entertainment room with wet bar. Enjoy front porch sitting on the expansive covered porch. This is a beautiful must-see home if you or someone you know is in the market!
We hope to see you Sunday, September 10th!
Listed by:
Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC
[email protected]
(571) 366-3324
Recent Stories
(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) Three days into the school year, Wakefield High School has logged a potential student overdose. Medics were dispatched to the school at 11:30 a.m. and again about…
You’re taking a leisurely Sunday drive, cruising down the open road. Suddenly, you feel a slight jerk, and your car struggles to accelerate. What just happened? It’s time we demystify…
A 7-Eleven store near Shirlington was robbed early this morning by a pair of suspects, one of whom was armed. The robbery happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the convenience…
Discover the music talents at this year’s Rosslyn Jazz Fest on September 9.
Is addiction tearing your family apart?
Are you struggling to cope with the pain and chaos it brings into your lives? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand the heartache and challenges that come with having a loved one battling addiction. That’s why we’re here to guide you and your family towards a path of recovery and reconciliation.
Our dedicated team of compassionate therapists specializes in addiction therapy and family support. We provide a safe and nurturing environment where you can openly express your feelings, fears, and hopes. Through our evidence-based approaches, we address the emotional and psychological toll addiction takes on family members.
Together, we’ll help you:
St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.
Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.
Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!
Saint Ann Fall Festival
You’re invited to the Saint Ann Fall Festival Saturday September 30th. Games, rides and food open at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. The Saint Ann Fall Festival is a parish and school community event with activities everyone can
Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…
Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,
Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201
Arlington County Board in