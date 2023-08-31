Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (July 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the smallest and largest homes sold last month (July 2023).
Largest homes sold
- 5806 Little Falls Rd — Williamsburg — $1,900,000 (8 beds | 7.5 baths | 7,546 sq. ft.)
- 3616 Roberts Ln — Bellevue Forest — $3,200,000 (6 beds | 9 baths | 7,279 sq. ft.)
- 5812 37th St N — Williamsburg — $2,450,000 (6 beds | 6 baths | 6,752 sq. ft.)
Smallest homes sold*
- 3000 Spout Run Pkwy — North Highland — $220,000 ( — beds | 1 baths | 424 sq. ft.)
- 2104 N Scott St Unit 31 — North Highland — $292,500 (1 beds | 1 baths | 539 sq. ft.)
- 4141 N Henderson Rd Unit 209 — Ballston — $285,000 ( — beds | 1 baths | 545 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
