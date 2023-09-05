Stick shift foils attempted carjacking in Ballston

A carjacking attempt in the Ballston area Monday morning was foiled by the vehicle’s stick shift, police say.
The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Labor Day at the Harris Teeter parking lot on the 600 block of N. Glebe Road.
Three men carjacked a victim who was driving a Kia Soul, but did not get far as they apparently did not know how to operate the vehicle’s manual transmission, according to police and scanner traffic.
The Fairfax County police helicopter was called in to help search for the suspects but they were not found and remain at large.
More, below, from today’s Arlington County police crime report.
ATTEMPTED CARJACKING, 2023-09040047, 600 block of N. Glebe Road. At approximately 5:44 a.m. on September 4, police were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was exiting his parked vehicle when he was approached by three male suspects. The suspects instructed the victim to place his car keys on the hood of his car. The victim complied and walked away from the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene on foot after allegedly determining the vehicle was a manual transmission. Officers canvassed the area for the suspects yielding negative results. The suspects are described as white or Hispanic males, approximately 18-26 years old, wearing all black clothing. The investigation is ongoing.
Earlier Monday morning, police responded to an alleged incident involving an intoxicated suspect threatening a victim with a machete near Courthouse and Rocky Run Park.
From ACPD:
ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2023-09040035, 2300 block of 11th Street N. At approximately 3:16 a.m. on September 4, police responded to the report of a possible mental health call for service. The preliminary investigation determined the male victim was outside a residential building when he observed the male suspect walk by holding a machete. A short time later, the suspect returned and initiated a conversation with the victim, during which he allegedly brandished the machete. The victim ran and the suspect chased after him while making threatening statements. The victim was able to get to a safe location and no injuries were reported. Responding officers located the suspect in the area with the machete and took him into custody without incident. [The suspect], 33, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding, Brandishing and Public Intoxication. He was held without bond.
Also in today’s crime report, police said the gunfire near the Ballston Metro station over the weekend stemmed from a dispute between two people.
SHOT FIRED, 2023-09010239, N. Stuart Street at Fairfax Drive. At approximately 8:21 p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the report of a possible assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim and suspect became involved in a verbal dispute during which the suspect brandished and discharged a firearm. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Recent Stories
It has been 10 years since Arlington County last put up speed humps to reduce speeding. Now, they will be coming to streets around a trio of schools where lowering…
It appears work is coming together for a new Centurion Lounge in Reagan National Airport. Boards concealing construction activity are up, advertising the lounge from American Express coming to the airport’s…
Flyover Planned This Morning — “The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a military aircraft flyover in the NCR over the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, September 7,…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
We are so excited to welcome therapist Stacey Cali, LPC-R to our team. As a Resident Counselor, Stacey works under the direct supervision of Sarah Moore, LPC.
Stacey provides online counseling for: Relationships, Women’s Issues, Anxiety, Depression, Addiction and Dual Diagnosis.
As a therapist who works with adults, teens, couples, and families, Stacey says, “I tailor therapy to meet client(s) where they are. You are the expert of your life, I am just here to guide you towards transformation and healing.” You’ll learn about top therapies, backed by research, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) (works for just about everyone), Motivational Interviewing (great for behavior change/addiction), the Gottman Method (for couples), and others.
Stacey adds, “Therapy can be a powerful tool that works to combat the many hardships that life may bring. My goal is to provide unbiased feedback, support, and assistance through reflection and change. You will find my sessions are filled with empowerment, compassion, goal setting, and a metaphorical shovel to dig deep to find the root of your difficulties.”
The 14th annual celebration of all things Washington, DC will bring live performances, vendors, contests, and local artists to Franklin Park in Downtown Washington, DC.
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 10AM – 5PM
Location: Franklin Park | 1332 I Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005
Maximizing Your Social Security
Is Social Security income part of your overall retirement plan?
If the answer is ‘Yes,’ join Financial Advisor Momodou Bojang at ACFCU’s free webinar on September 14 at 5:30pm to learn essential insights on what you need to know to
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Chris Alan!
LIVE Standup comedy starring Chris Alan
Friday, September 22, 2023
Chris Alan – Headliner
Chris Alan is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer and podcaster, based out of Washington, D.C. Chris’ style is a mix of well-crafted jokes and stories