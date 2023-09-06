Jazz festival and 9/11 Memorial 5K to cause street closures on Saturday

Several roads between Crystal City and Rosslyn will be temporarily closed this Saturday for the Arlington 9/11 Memorial 5K and 2023 Rosslyn Jazz Fest.

While jazz enthusiasts sway to soulful tunes, just a few miles away, emergency responders will be lacing up their running shoes for the Arlington Police, Fire, Sheriff, & ECC 9/11 Memorial 5K race in Pentagon City.

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., two roads will be closed for the music festival:

Langston Blvd, eastbound from Fort Myer Drive to N. Moore Street

Fort Myer Drive access road, from 19th Street N. to N. Moore Street

The festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and feature several jazz acts, including Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Pedrito Martinez Group, Oh He Dead and DuPont Brass, as well as food trucks and games.

Road closures around the Pentagon City and Crystal City will begin at 5 p.m. to prepare for the Arlington 9/11 Memorial 5K, which has raised money for 9/11-related charities since its inception in 2002.

The race, which kicks off at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m., will start and end at the DoubleTree Hotel in Crystal City. All road closures in the area will be lifted by 8:30 p.m.

More on road closures about the 5K from a police press release:

The Arlington County Police Department will close the following roadways around the Pentagon and in Crystal City to accommodate the event: From approximately 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Army Navy Drive, from S. Eads Street to 12th Street S. From approximately 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive to 12th Street S.

S. Fern Street, from Army Navy Drive to 12th Street S.

S. Hayes Street, from Army Navy Drive to 12th Street S.

Army Navy Drive, from S. Joyce Street to S. Eads Street

S. Joyce Street, from Army Navy Drive to Columbia Pike

Columbia Pike, from S. Oak Street to Washington Boulevard

S. Washington Boulevard, from Arlington Boulevard to Columbia Pike

S. Washington Boulevard, from SB George Washington Parkway

Route 110 S., from I-66 and Wilson Boulevard to Army Navy Drive

Marshall Drive, from Iwo Jima Access Road to Route 110 S.

Southgate Road, from S. Nash Street to Columbia Pike

The ramp to Army Navy Drive from NB I-395 Exit 8A, Arlington Ridge Road, and N. Washington Boulevard

The ramp from NB I-395 Exit 8C to Pentagon City / Crystal City

ACPD said motorists should expect traffic and “extended travel times” in the surrounding areas. The department advises seeking “alternative routes to reduce road congestion,” including taking Metro.

The Rosslyn Metro Station is located within walking distance of the jazz festival while both the Pentagon City and Crystal City Metro stations are in walking distance of the race. Paid parking is available at the Pentagon City Mall garage.

Police say additional street parking near both events will be restricted and motorists should be on the lookout for temporary “No Parking” signs.