Listing of the Day: 5112 9th Street N.

Address: 5112 9th Street N

Neighborhood: Mulhall

Type: 5 BR, 5 BA single-family detached — 3,557 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,999,000

Noteworthy: Brand new home that checks all the boxes and has a large, fenced backyard!

Welcome to your new home by Classic Cottages! This beautifully designed residence offers an unparalleled living experience with a 13 minute walk to Ballston Quarter.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with JennAir stainless steel appliances, sleek quartz countertops, ample storage space, and a center island that serves as a focal point for culinary creations. Whether you’re an experienced cook or just starting out, this kitchen provides everything you need to whip up delicious meals.

Upstairs, you’ll find the luxurious primary suite, offering a private retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The primary bedroom boasts generous proportions, large windows, and two walk-in closets, providing both comfort and convenience. The primary bathroom is a spa-like oasis, featuring a soaking tub, a walk-in shower, and elegant fixtures that exude sophistication. Two additional well-appointed bedrooms can be found on this level, each with its own unique charm and plenty of natural light. These rooms are versatile and can be used as guest rooms or a home office.

The lower level of the home offers additional living space, including a spacious recreation room with wet bar, bonus room and guest room. The possibilities are endless, allowing you to personalize the space to suit your lifestyle.

Outside, the property features a beautifully landscaped yard, providing a serene environment for outdoor activities and gatherings. The deck is perfect for barbecues and al fresco dining. 5112 9th Street N benefits from its prime location in Arlington.

Listed by:

Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC

[email protected]

(571) 366-3324