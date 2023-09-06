Listing of the Day: 5112 9th Street N.

Address: 5112 9th Street N
Neighborhood: Mulhall
Type: 5 BR, 5 BA single-family detached — 3,557 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,999,000
Noteworthy: Brand new home that checks all the boxes and has a large, fenced backyard!
Welcome to your new home by Classic Cottages! This beautifully designed residence offers an unparalleled living experience with a 13 minute walk to Ballston Quarter.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with JennAir stainless steel appliances, sleek quartz countertops, ample storage space, and a center island that serves as a focal point for culinary creations. Whether you’re an experienced cook or just starting out, this kitchen provides everything you need to whip up delicious meals.
Upstairs, you’ll find the luxurious primary suite, offering a private retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The primary bedroom boasts generous proportions, large windows, and two walk-in closets, providing both comfort and convenience. The primary bathroom is a spa-like oasis, featuring a soaking tub, a walk-in shower, and elegant fixtures that exude sophistication. Two additional well-appointed bedrooms can be found on this level, each with its own unique charm and plenty of natural light. These rooms are versatile and can be used as guest rooms or a home office.
The lower level of the home offers additional living space, including a spacious recreation room with wet bar, bonus room and guest room. The possibilities are endless, allowing you to personalize the space to suit your lifestyle.
Outside, the property features a beautifully landscaped yard, providing a serene environment for outdoor activities and gatherings. The deck is perfect for barbecues and al fresco dining. 5112 9th Street N benefits from its prime location in Arlington.
Listed by:
Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC
[email protected]
(571) 366-3324
We are so excited to welcome therapist Stacey Cali, LPC-R to our team. As a Resident Counselor, Stacey works under the direct supervision of Sarah Moore, LPC.
Stacey provides online counseling for: Relationships, Women’s Issues, Anxiety, Depression, Addiction and Dual Diagnosis.
As a therapist who works with adults, teens, couples, and families, Stacey says, “I tailor therapy to meet client(s) where they are. You are the expert of your life, I am just here to guide you towards transformation and healing.” You’ll learn about top therapies, backed by research, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) (works for just about everyone), Motivational Interviewing (great for behavior change/addiction), the Gottman Method (for couples), and others.
Stacey adds, “Therapy can be a powerful tool that works to combat the many hardships that life may bring. My goal is to provide unbiased feedback, support, and assistance through reflection and change. You will find my sessions are filled with empowerment, compassion, goal setting, and a metaphorical shovel to dig deep to find the root of your difficulties.”
The 14th annual celebration of all things Washington, DC will bring live performances, vendors, contests, and local artists to Franklin Park in Downtown Washington, DC.
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 10AM – 5PM
Location: Franklin Park | 1332 I Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005
Maximizing Your Social Security
Is Social Security income part of your overall retirement plan?
If the answer is ‘Yes,’ join Financial Advisor Momodou Bojang at ACFCU’s free webinar on September 14 at 5:30pm to learn essential insights on what you need to know to
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Chris Alan!
LIVE Standup comedy starring Chris Alan
Friday, September 22, 2023
Chris Alan – Headliner
Chris Alan is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer and podcaster, based out of Washington, D.C. Chris’ style is a mix of well-crafted jokes and stories